Almost 70 jobs to go as retailer closes two Scots shops

Budgens has gone into administration, affecting more than 800 staff UK-wide.

Administration: Two Scots stores among 34 to be shut down across UK. PA

Almost 70 Scots jobs will be among 800 to go as food store Budgens collapses into administration.

Food Retailer Group, an arm of business restructuring specialists Hilco Capital, appointed PwC as administrator last month.

The accountancy firm has failed to find a buyer for the group and total of 815 staff across the UK have begun the redundancy process.

A total of 35 jobs at the firm's Prestwick store in South Ayrshire and 34 at its Paisley store in Renfrewshire will be made redundant and the premises closed.

Mike Denny, joint administrator at PwC, said: "Unfortunately, we have been unable to find a buyer and it is not commercially viable to continue trading the stores.

"We are working closely with the Co-op, Usdaw and the relevant government agencies to ensure that all employees receive the maximum levels of practical and financial support through the redundancy process."

Food Retailer Group bought the stores from the Co-operative Group in July.

At the time the firm said "there are no planned redundancies" and stores will continue "trading as usual".

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.