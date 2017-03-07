Man suffers serious injuries at Arnold Clark garage

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after the incident in Greenock, Inverclyde.

Air ambulance: Helicopter part of response (file pic) © STV

A man has been seriously injured at a car dealership in Greenock.

The man, who is in his 50s, is thought to have suffered leg injuries at the Arnold Clark garage on Port Glasgow Road.

An air ambulance was called out as part of the response to the incident.

The man was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital for treatment.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 8.01am today to attend an incident on Port Glasgow Road, Greenock.

"We dispatched one ambulance, our emergency medical retrieval service (EMRS), an ambulance officer and our helicopter air ambulance.

"One male patient in his 50s was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital by ambulance."

