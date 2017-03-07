Unisex toilets to be introduced in Glasgow schools

One primary already uses gender-neutral toilets, with three new-builds to join.

Unisex: Pupils will use new gender-neutral facilities. wikipedia.com

Unisex toilets for pupils are to be introduced at primary schools in Glasgow.

The toilets have already been brought in at one school while three other primaries which are under construction or about to be built have also been earmarked.

The plans have come under fire from some parents but council officials say they will reduce bullying and vandalism.

They also explained there are individual toilets with which go from floor to ceiling.

The first school to be given the new gender-neutral toilets is Hillhead Primary in the city's west end with a block of six now being used by all pupils.

Pupils at Gowanbank Primary School in Nitshill will also used shared toilet facilities when the under construction building is completed.

Work is expected to start on Carntyne and Blairdardie primaries in the summer after planning applications were submitted. Both will have unisex toilets for pupils.

A council spokeswoman said: "The toilets in the new builds are a row of individual toilets that can be used by all and research from other local authorities shows that it can help improve behaviour and reduce bullying and vandalism.

"Parents, pupils and school staff have all been part of the design consultations for the new schools at Blairdardie and Carntnye."

David McEwan, the council's estate programme manager for education services, said "Bullying is reduced, behaviour is improved, no graffiti, no soggy bombs on the ceilings.

"It also assists in the LGBT agenda because if we have children even in primary school who are confused about their gender and worry - 'do I go to the girls' toilet or the boys' toilet?' - well, it doesn't matter."

