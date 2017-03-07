  • STV
Gunman who killed Scots toddler shot at his own wedding

Daimi Akyuz, 46, was jailed for life after killing Alistair Grimason, two, in Turkey.

Shot: Alistair Grimason was hit by bullet in Turkey in 2004.
A man who shot and killed a Scots toddler in a Turkish cafe almost 14 years ago has been gunned down at his own wedding.

Alistair Grimason, two, was hit by a bullet as he slept in his pram after a gunfight broke out in a cafe in the Aegean seaside town of Foca in 2003.

Daimi Akyuz, 46, was jailed for life in 2004 at a court in Izmir for killing Alistair and a man during the shootout.

He was gunned down at his own wedding in Izmir on Saturday, six days after his early release from prison, according to Turkish media reports.

The toddler's father David Grimason from East Kilbride in South Lanarkshire, said: "He was sentenced to 58 years with a maximum of 36 so I really expected he was going to spend a long time in jail.

"I don't take any joy in what has happened. I would rather that he was in prison and being punished for what he did.

"I was told that he was at his wedding and stepped outside for a cigarette and someone came along and shot him.

"It's a big story over in Turkey because the man that killed Alistair has been killed in the same manner, I suppose."

Mr Grimason has since split up from Alistair's Turkish-born mother Ozlem, who has moved back to Izmir.

He added: "Ozlem has moved back to Turkey recently so there was an opportunity they could have bumped in to each other. It is a horrible thought. No one informed us that he was being let out.

"We were told at the time he would serve his full sentence. They were making an example of him. But here we are 13 and half years later and they let him out.

"We went through months of court cases. It was a tough time for us. But it's worse for his family at the moment, I remember he had two kids. They've let him out to be killed."

On the evening of Monday, July 7, 2003, Alistair was caught in the crossfire of the gunfight as he slept peacefully in his pram.

He was with his mother and grandmother at a small cafe in Foca, about an hour from Izmir.

Alistair was asleep as the two women chatted but the peace was shattered when an argument broke out at another table.

Akyuz, who was a car salesman, pulled a gun on three others and opened fire, killing Ali Bektas, a mobile phone salesman, injuring two other men and killing the toddler.

A stray bullet had pierced Alistair's lung, killing him instantly.

He was found guilty in July 2004 and sentenced to 58 years, albeit Turkish law meant that he would serve a maximum of 36 years.

According to Turkish media, police are interviewing five suspects in relation to his shooting. 

After the death of Alistair, his parents began campaigning for tighter gun controls.

The campaign secured more than 300,000 signatures which were presented to the Turkish parliament in December 2003. 

Mr Grimason now lives in East Kilbride with his partner and three-year-old son Emil.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.