Celtic star Tommy Gemmell's funeral to be held on Friday

The cortege will leave Celtic Park before making its way to Daldowie Crematorium.

The funeral of Celtic great and Lisbon Lion Tommy Gemmell will be held on Friday.

Gemmell, who also played for Dundee and received 18 Scotland caps, died on March 2 after a long battle with illness.

The club confirmed the funeral cortege will leave from Celtic Park in the east end of Glasgow at 11.30am.

It will travel down the Celtic Way and along London Road before making its way to Daldowie Crematorium Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, for a service at noon.

A statement on Celtic's website said: "It was with real sadness that Celtic announced the passing of Celtic legend, Tommy Gemmell last week.

"Tommy was one of Celtic's greatest servants, a Lisbon Lion and a man who will forever be held in the highest regard by everyone connected to the club. Tommy's family kindly thank everyone for all the support they have already received.

"The Celtic Family has lost one of its greatest sons and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Tommy's family."

Gemmell featured more than 400 times for the Parkhead side and scored in their historic win over Inter Milan when Celtic became the first British club to win the European Cup in 1967.

During his time at Parkhead, the defender made 418 appearances and scored 63 goals, including 31 of the 34 penalties he took during that period.

His haul of honours at Celtic included three Scottish Cups and four League Cups.

Gemmell later made almost 100 appearances for Dundee after a decade at Celtic.

He was captain when the club last lifted a major trophy, the Scottish League Cup in 1973.

Gemmell scored once in 18 appearances for Scotland between 1966 and 1971.

