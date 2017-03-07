Three held after baseball bat attack at school gates

Two men and woman arrested after alleged attack outside Glasgow primary school.

Arrests: Man allegedly attacked outside Garrowhill Primary. STV

Three people have been held after a man was battered with a baseball bat outside the gates of a school.

The 42-year-old man was allegedly set upon at the gates of the primary in Glasgow's east end on Monday morning and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance at Garrowhill Primary at around 9am and launched an investigation into the attack.

Two men and a woman were arrested in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Three people - two men aged 38 and 42 and a woman aged 36 - have been arrested in connection with the incident.

"The men were due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday and the woman has been released on an undertaking to appear at a later date."