Disruptive passengers force Ryanair flight to divert

The plane was flying from Glasgow to Lanzarote when the disturbance broke out.

Ryanair: The flight had to stop in Faro. Chris Radburn / PA Wire/PA Images

A flight from Glasgow to Lanzarote had to be diverted after passengers became disruptive en route.

The Ryanair flight left at 1.20pm on Tuesday, bound for the Canary Islands.

Two passengers became rowdy on the flight, reportedly trying to start fights with other passengers.

Crew were forced to divert the plane to Faro, Portugal were the two men were detained by local police.

The plane then continued to Lanzarote.

A Ryanair spokesman said: "This flight from Glasgow to Lanzarote diverted to Faro after two passengers became disruptive inflight.

"The aircraft landed normally and two passengers were removed and detained by police upon arrival, before the aircraft continued to Lanzarote.

"We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority. This is now a matter for local police."