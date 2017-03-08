Huge blaze breaks out at meat plant causing traffic chaos

A8 at Greenock closed in both directions after 'significant' fire at McKechnie Jess.

McKechnie Jess: Around 30 firefighters tackling blaze. Tony McGachy

Firefighters are tackling a "significant" blaze at a food factory in Inverclyde which has led major delays for drivers.

The fire broke out at the McKechnie Jess plant in Greenock's Port Glasgow Road on Wednesday around 3.20am.

They were still at the scene hours later with the roof of the factory reportedly collapsing.

Around 30 firefighters and six appliances attended the scene of the meat manufacturer to try and tackle the blaze.

There were no casualties according to a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman.

She said: "Around 30 firefighters are currently tackling a significant fire at a Greenock factory.

"It was 3.22am when the alarm was raised on Wednesday. There are no casualties."

It has caused major disruption for commuters with the A8 closed in both directions between Gibshill Road and Bogston.

However another road, via Kilmacolm, is closed for maintenance with Traffic Scotland tweeting "police advising the back roads moving at [snail's] pace".

Police Scotland also confirmed the diversion roads were closed to HGVs.

Road delays: A8 in and out of Greenock closed. STV

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.