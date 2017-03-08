Rapist 'robbed girl of adolescence' with daily attacks

Anthony Jordan also attempted to rape another girl while her mother was at bingo.

Court: Anthony Jordan was jailed for 13 years (file pic). PA

A rapist robbed a schoolgirl of her teenage years when he attacked her on an almost daily basis, a judge has said.

Anthony Jordan also attempted to rape another girl and sexually abused a third.

At the High Court in Glasgow the 44-year-old was jailed for 13 years after being found guilty following a trial.

His rape victim , who is now 24, told prosecutor Jane Farquharson: "I can't remember if it was every day but it happened whenever he had a chance to get to me."

She described feeling scared and terrified the first time he raped her when she was 12, adding: "I was feart to move."

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: "Afterwards I curled up in a ball and cried."

Ms Farquharson told the High Court in Glasgow: "This is a young woman who had been groomed by the accused to satisfy his sexual deviance.

"In evidence, Jordan claimed he was in a sexual relationship with the girl in 2014.

"This was nothing more than a last and defiant act by her abuser with no purpose other than to humiliate her."

On Wednesday, Lord Matthews told Jordan: "You were convicted of an appalling catalogue of abuse of young girls.

"One charge was particularly repellent - raping a girl when she was aged between 13 and 17 on almost a daily basis. It was an appalling ordeal for the young girl. It robbed her of her adolescent years."

Jordan, of Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, attempted to rape another of his victims but every time he tried she would kick out and scream.

This victim, now 17, also told her mother she did not want her to go out to bingo but did not tell her why.

She finally confessed to her mother what the paedophile had been doing and police were contacted.

Jordan's third victim was targeted during a visit to a swimming pool where he inappropriately touched her as they came down a flume together.

He accused all his victims of lying and claimed the incident on the flume was accidental.

The offences were committed between 2003 and 2014 at houses in North Lanarkshire and at a swimming pool in Motherwell. The abuse began when the girls were aged 12 or 13.

Jordan was placed on the sex offenders register.

