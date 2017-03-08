Laxative poisoner's wife describes 'traumatic' ordeal

Liz Smith recalls being left barely able to walk after David Smith's campaign.

Couple: Liz Smith with husband David before his crimes were uncovered.

A Scots grandmother has revealed her ordeal after her husband was jailed for poisoning her food with laxatives for years.

David Smith, 62, from Telford, Shropshire, admitted poisoning Liz Smith, 62, last month and returned to court on Tuesday where he was sentenced to three and a half years behind bars.

Smith spun a web of lies and lived in a fantasy world during his three-and-a-half year relationship with Ms Smith from Ayr, lying about having cancer and staging a break-in at her home.

He lied about being in the SAS and even said he was involved in the Iranian Embassy siege before stealing thousands of pounds from Ms Smith's bank account.

She has opened up about her experience after her husband was brought to justice for the poisoning campaign which left her so weak she could hardly walk.

Family members even thought she had a terminal illness.

Jailed: David Smith was sentenced to three and a half years for poisoning Liz.

Ms Smith said: "When I was in court on February 14 I found it very, very traumatic because it never really went anywhere and I took that really badly.

"And that was the first time I had seen him since he was taken away from me in handcuffs. That was heartbreaking.

"That was when he broke into my house and staged the break-in. It was a horrible experience to go through.

She added: "I actually took a panic attack in the court. When he got sentenced, I did break down.

"I got an awful shock. I did not expect the result and it was fabulous news."

The couple met in 2012 and Smith was lacing his new partner's food and drink with laxatives for more than three years until it was finally exposed in the summer of 2015, around seven months after they got married.

Former tool-maker Smith's actions became so serious doctors believed his wife may have been in the early stages of motor neurone disease.

He pled guilty to culpable and reckless conduct at Ayr Sheriff Court last month and was locked up for his crimes on Tuesday.

Celebrations: The couple together during festive period.

Ms Smith said: "All of a sudden my medication wasn't working; I was taking serious getting serious sickness, diarrhoea, very bad dizziness, losing power all down my left side.

"I could hardly walk. I was just very ill, lost loads of weight, was always at the doctor, in and out of hospital.

"He said 'please, please don't go to the police'. I said 'well what do you mean don't go to the police? You tell me what you were giving me, Dave. If you don't tell me I'm going to go to the police'.

"And was when I got the admission 'I was putting laxatives in your food'."

"I was in shock, I got really angry. I said 'do you realise you could have killed me?' and I quote 'yeah, I know that and I'm deeply sorry, please don't go to the police. Think about my children'."

She added: "He absolutely broke my heart and nearly killed me. Four weeks after that he was with someone else and that's when he lost his children.

"He put me through three and a half years of heartbreak and serious physical illness. And then for him to be sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

"If it had been someone else I would have looked and thought 'that's ridiculous, she must have known something'.

"Until you become a victim, you'll never be a believer and that's tragic. If I can stop this and help any other women and maybe even men... you just don't know. There are sick people out there.

"If I can stop it happening to someone else - that's all I want."

