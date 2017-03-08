Searches for man who vanished while on way to night out

Sean Blakey, 30, was last seen near his sister's house in Glasgow on February 23.

Sean Blakey: Searches carried out in Pacific Quay. STV

Searches are being conducted for a man who vanished on his way to a night out almost two weeks ago.

Sean Blakey, 30, disappeared after leaving his sister's home on Harley Street in Glasgow on February 23.

He was recorded on CCTV at Cessnock Subway station shortly after 9.30pm but did not board a train.

On Wednesday, a police team was seen carrying out searches in the Pacific Quay area of Glasgow as part of the bid to trace Mr Blakey.

Officers checked scrubland in the area as well as bins and nearby parks.

Mr Blakey was reported missing by his family on Friday, February 24.

He often keeps in touch with family and friends via social media and is frequently online but there has been no online activity from him since he was last seen.

Mr Blakey has also been dealing with some personal issues over the last two months and his family is concerned about his well-being and want to know he is safe.

He is white, bald, around 6ft with a medium build. When last seen he was wearing a dark grey jacket, blue denims and blue and white Adidas trainers.

Inspector Kevin Lammie said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Sean or who has any information or knowledge concerning him to contact us immediately.

"Anyone with any information or knowledge as to Sean's whereabouts is asked to contact officers at Govan Police Office via 101."

