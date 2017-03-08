Man held over death of amateur footballer is released

Craig Kearney, 24, was found lying injured in the street in East Kilbride on Sunday.

Craig Kearney: The 24-year-old played for AFC Bonnyton. Police Scotland/STV

A man arrested over the death of a young amateur footballer has been released by prosecutors.

Craig Kearney, 24, from Neilston, was found lying injured in Lochranza Drive, East Kilbride, at around 2.20am on Sunday after a night out.

Police and emergency services went to the scene but attempts to save him failed and he died shortly after.

A 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with Mr Kearney's death and was due to appear in court but has now been released by prosecutors while they investigate further.

It comes as friends called on Celtic supporters to pay tribute to the young man, who played for AFC Bonnyton, at the upcoming Old Firm match on Sunday.

Friend Scott Norval wrote on Facebook: "Anyone on this who knew Craig Kearney and is going to the Rangers v Celtic game on Sunday give me a message man.

"I think we should all come together and put up a banner for him and his family. We all know the power of this social media so let's use it for a good cause. It would be a nice send off, and the wee chap would defo appreciate it.

"Like and share and let's do something that really means something. Rest easy Craig bro - still can't believe it."

A spokesman for the Crown said: "The procurator fiscal received a report concerning a 46-year-old male in connection with an alleged incident in East Kilbride on March 5, 2017.

"After full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, he was liberated from custody pending further inquiries and did not appear in court."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.