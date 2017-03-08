Two men hurt in gang attack after nightclub altercation

The pair were assaulted by a group of four men in Glasgow city centre on Sunday.

Assault: Attack took place on corner of West George Street (file pic). STV

Two men were attacked and seriously injured after leaving a nightclub in Glasgow city centre.

The pair, aged 18 and 20, were assaulted by a group of four men at the junction of Holland Street and West George Street at around 3am on Sunday, March 5.

Both men were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary following the attack.

The 20-year-old was released following treatment while his friend remains in hospital.

Detectives say the men were involved in an altercation with another man in the Bar Budda on Sauchiehall Street about 20 minutes before they were attacked.

It is thought the assaults could be linked to this incident.

The suspects are described as white and in their late teens to early 20s. Most wore dark clothing but one was wearing a white long sleeved shirt.

Following the incident the suspects ran off up Holland Street towards Sauchiehall Street.

Detective constable Graham Morrison is appealing for information.

He said: "There are several bars and clubs in this area so I'm sure there will have been lots of people milling around despite the hour.

"I am appealing to motorists, taxi drivers and anyone else who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact us.

"In particular, I would ask anyone with any dashcam footage to pass it to police as the footage could provide vital information about the incident or the suspects."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be given anonymously.

