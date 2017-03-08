Four held after man 'attacked in murder bid at house'

Three boys and man arrested in connection with attack in Dumfries on Tuesday.

Arrests: Four people in custody after attack at house in Dumfries. Police Scotland

Four people have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a man at a house.

The 33-year-old was allegedly battered at the property in Dumfries on Tuesday night and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police launched a major probe after a disturbance at a house in the town's Barrie Avenue at around 9.30pm.

Three boys, two aged 16 and a 15-year-old, and a 19-year-old man have been arrested and held in cudtody by police over the incident.

A statement from Police Scotland: "Three men aged 19, 16 and 16 and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested and are presently detained in police custody following the alleged attempted murder of a 33-year-old man in Dumfries on Tuesday.

"Around 9.30pm on Tuesday, a 33-year-old man sustained serious injuries following a disturbance at a house in Barrie Avenue.

"He was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment where his condition is described as serious. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."