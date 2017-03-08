Four held after man 'attacked in murder bid at house'
Three boys and man arrested in connection with attack in Dumfries on Tuesday.
Four people have been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a man at a house.
The 33-year-old was allegedly battered at the property in Dumfries on Tuesday night and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police launched a major probe after a disturbance at a house in the town's Barrie Avenue at around 9.30pm.
Three boys, two aged 16 and a 15-year-old, and a 19-year-old man have been arrested and held in cudtody by police over the incident.
A statement from Police Scotland: "Three men aged 19, 16 and 16 and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested and are presently detained in police custody following the alleged attempted murder of a 33-year-old man in Dumfries on Tuesday.
"Around 9.30pm on Tuesday, a 33-year-old man sustained serious injuries following a disturbance at a house in Barrie Avenue.
"He was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment where his condition is described as serious. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."