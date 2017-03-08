Rapist who stole victim's trousers remains at large

Woman, 27, was targeted as she walked down path outside a school on February 20.

Footpath: The scene of the attack in Elderslie. STV

The hunt for a man who raped a woman outside a primary school then fled with her trousers is continuing two weeks after the attack.

The 27-year-old victim was knocked to the ground then subjected to the ordeal on a footpath outside Wallace Primary School in Elderslie, Renfrewshire, on February 20.

She was walking along a path between Byres Road and Glenmalloch Place near the school at around 8pm when the rapist struck.

Police are now reappealing for information as the hunt for the man continues over two weeks on from the attack and believe he may have suffered an injury to his face during the assault.

A dedicated team of detectives are involved in the investigation, with officers carrying out door-to-door enquiries and examining CCTV footage.

The suspect is white, between 35 and 50, of medium to stocky build and with dark coloured hair that is receding on top.

He was wearing dark trousers and a T-shirt. Officers believe he may also have suffered a facial injury during the attack.

Crime scene: Police cordoned off area outside Wallace Primary School. STV

Detective inspector Louise Harvie said on Wednesday: "Whilst we understand that this crime has caused a great deal of concern amongst the local community, I would like to reassure people that our officers are doing absolutely everything they can to trace the person responsible.

"We are completely focused on catching this despicable individual. I cannot stress enough the important role that the public can play in assisting our investigation.

"I would urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward, as it may be able to assist with our enquiries."

She added: "If you were in the surrounding area of Elderslie on the evening of Monday, February 20, please cast your mind back and think about whether you may have seen a man of the above description or anything out of the ordinary.

"We also believe the man may have had a facial injury and if anyone saw someone in the aftermath of the incident who looked like they may have been hurt, then it is crucial that we speak to you.

"If you have any information at all, no matter how significant you think it might be, let us determine that as it could prove vital to our investigation.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Renfrew Police Station via 101."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.