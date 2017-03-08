Glasgow School of Art ashes works raise over £700,000

Art made with charcoal salvaged from the 2014 fire was auctioned to fund restoration.

Glasgow School of Art: Fire destroyed building in 2014. SNS Group

More than £700,000 has been raised for Glasgow School of Art after pieces created using the ashes from the 2014 fire were auctioned in London.

Twenty-five artists, including Jenny Saville, Antony Gormley and Grayson Perry, contributed art for the sale, which took place on Wednesday at Christies and raised £706,438.

The dedicated auction was led by Jenny Saville's Ashes, which raised £269,000, and Anish Kapoor's Untitled , which was sold for £100,000.

Other notable sales included Grayson Perry's Art is dead, Long live Art (£27,500), Antony Gormley's SITE II (£43,750), and Rachel Whiteread's Mackintosh Charcoal (£10,625).

A proportion of the money raised will go towards the fund to restore the iconic Mackintosh Building, which was gutted by fire in May 2014.

Around 8000 books and journals from the prized Mackintosh Library and 90 oil paintings were destroyed in the blaze.

The extent of the damage caused by the devastating blaze was revealed in a comprehensive report into the building and its contents.

Two paintings by Charles Rennie Mackintosh and one work by Joan Eardley were among those which perished in the blaze at the school's A-listed building.

Part of the Glasgow School of Art's (GSA) rare book collection and 97 items of furniture from its recognised collection were also lost to the flames.