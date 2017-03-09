Man, 63, found lying unconscious in Glasgow street dies

He was found with a serious head wound in the east end of Glasgow on Wednesday.

A man has died after he was found lying unconscious in a street in Glasgow.

The 63-year-old was discovered in Calton in the east end of the city on Wednesday afternoon after suffering a serious head injury.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene on Fielden Street at around 3.25pm but the man died shortly after.

A major investigation has now been launched and a post-mortem is due to take place to find out how he died.

A statement from Police Scotland said: "The 63-year-old man was found lying on Fielden Street, Calton, Glasgow. He was unconscious and had a serious head injury.

"Emergency services attended and he was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary however he died a short time later. A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

"A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death however police enquiries are ongoing to establish how he came about his injury."

It added: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed an incident or anything unusual in Fielden Street or the surrounding area prior to 3.25pm on Wednesday, March 8.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact sergeant Cat Gibbons at the divisional road policing unit at Helen Street, Govan via 101."

