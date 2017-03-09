Teenager denies chasing boy then stabbing him to death

Luke Wallace died eight days after he was allegedly knifed near Bannerman High.

Luke Wallace: Teenager in court over his death.

A teenager has denied the knife murder of a 16-year-old boy near a school in Glasgow.

The 17 year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with killing Luke Wallace in Baillieston last June 17.

It is claimed he chased after Luke, of Garrowhill, before striking him on the body with a knife at a lane near Bannerman High School.

The youngster is said to have been so severely injured that he died in hospital eight days later.

The teenager accused is also charged with having a lock back knife.

He faces a final allegation of attempting to defeat the ends of justice, including a claim he instructed someone to burn clothes he was wearing at the time of the alleged murder.

Gordon Jackson QC, defending, pled not guilty on his behalf at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

Judge Lady Rae set a trial which is expected to begin in July.

