Man gunned down in murder bid in south side of Glasgow

The 34-year-old attended hospital with what is believed to be gunshot wounds.

Injury: The man checked himself into hospital on Thursday (file pic).

A man has been gunned down in a murder bid in the south side of Glasgow.

The 34-year-old is believed to have been attacked in Shawlands on Thursday morning, police said.

He attended Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for an injury which officers believe is a gunshot wound.

Police said the attempted murder is believed to have occurred on Shawhill Road, close to Hector Road, at around 9.35am.

The man has been discharged from hospital and police are investigating the incident.

Detective inspector Colin Hailstones said: "We know that local residents will be concerned by this incident.

"From what we understand, this was a targeted and isolated attack which is being treated by police as attempted murder.

"We have had no reports of firearms having been discharged, however, enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."

He added: "As part of those enquiries, officers are currently searching the area around Shawhill Road.

"There is an increased uniformed presence in the area alongside and I would ask local residents to approach those officers with any information or concerns that they have.

"I am particularly keen to appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard a disturbance in the area around that time on Shawhill Road."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

