Body of man pulled from River Clyde at Kingston Bridge
Police made the discovery in Glasgow city centre on Thursday afternoon.
The body of a man has been recovered by police from the River Clyde in Glasgow.
The discovery was made on Thursday afternoon and police sealed off the walkway on the Broomielaw as they pulled the body from the water.
Officers attended the scene under the Kingston Bridge at around 2.50pm and an investigation has now been launched to identify him.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We can confirm that around 2.50pm on Thursday the body of a man was recovered from the River Clyde at the Kingston Bridge.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of death."
