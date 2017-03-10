Tommy Gemmell: Funeral of Celtic legend to be held

The club paid tribute to one of their 'greatest servants' ahead of the ceremony.

Tommy Gemmell: Lisbon Lion died aged 73. SNS

The funeral of Celtic star and Lisbon Lion Tommy Gemmell will be held on Friday.

Gemmell, who also played for Dundee and received 18 Scotland caps, died last week aged 73.

The club confirmed the funeral cortege will leave from Celtic Park in the east end of Glasgow at 11.30am.

Supporters will have an opportunity to pay their respects prior to the funeral service.

The cortege will then travel down the Celtic Way and along London Road before making its way to Daldowie Crematorium Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, for a service at noon.

In a statement, the club said: "Tommy was one of Celtic's greatest servants, and a man who will forever be held in the highest regard by everyone connected to the club.

"Tommy's family kindly thank everyone for all the support they have already received. The Celtic Family has lost one of its greatest sons, and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Tommy's family."

Gemmell was a significant figure in one of Celtic and Scottish football's finest hours, when the Lisbon Lions, led by Jock Stein, won the European Cup in Lisbon in 1967 after defeating Inter Milan in the final.

The full-back, who scored the equaliser in the 2-1 win over the Italian giants, won 14 trophies in his time with Celtic and also lifted the League Cup with Dundee in 1973.

Commenting on Gemmell's passing last week, Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: "Tommy was a Celtic great, one of football's greats and I know he will be so sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

"He was a man of huge stature in the game and someone who made such an important mark on Celtic Football Club."