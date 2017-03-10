  • STV
  • MySTV

Tommy Gemmell: Funeral of Celtic legend to be held

Alastair Brian Alastair Brian

The club paid tribute to one of their 'greatest servants' ahead of the ceremony.

Tommy Gemmell: Lisbon Lion died aged 73.
Tommy Gemmell: Lisbon Lion died aged 73. SNS

The funeral of Celtic star and Lisbon Lion Tommy Gemmell will be held on Friday.

Gemmell, who also played for Dundee and received 18 Scotland caps, died last week aged 73.

The club confirmed the funeral cortege will leave from Celtic Park in the east end of Glasgow at 11.30am.

Supporters will have an opportunity to pay their respects prior to the funeral service.

The cortege will then travel down the Celtic Way and along London Road before making its way to Daldowie Crematorium Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, for a service at noon.

In a statement, the club said: "Tommy was one of Celtic's greatest servants, and a man who will forever be held in the highest regard by everyone connected to the club.

"Tommy's family kindly thank everyone for all the support they have already received. The Celtic Family has lost one of its greatest sons, and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Tommy's family."

Gemmell was a significant figure in one of Celtic and Scottish football's finest hours, when the Lisbon Lions, led by Jock Stein, won the European Cup in Lisbon in 1967 after defeating Inter Milan in the final.

The full-back, who scored the equaliser in the 2-1 win over the Italian giants, won 14 trophies in his time with Celtic and also lifted the League Cup with Dundee in 1973.

Commenting on Gemmell's passing last week, Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: "Tommy was a Celtic great, one of football's greats and I know he will be so sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

"He was a man of huge stature in the game and someone who made such an important mark on Celtic Football Club."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1382078-tributes-paid-as-celtic-great-tommy-gemmell-dies-aged-73/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.