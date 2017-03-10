Large blaze breaks out at bagpipe band headquarters

Around 30 firefighters fought the fire and brought it under control by 5am.

Blaze: Fire breaks out at the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (file pic). Google 2017

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a bagpipe band headquarters in Glasgow city centre.

The emergency services were called to the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association building on Washington Street near the Broomielaw at 4am on Friday.

Around 30 firefighters battled the blaze for an hour, bringing it under control by 5am.

Eight crew members entered the building wearing breathing gear, while others fought the fire outside using water jets.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We arrived to discover the fire affecting the roof of the two-storey building.

"It was attacked externally by two powerful water jets as eight firefighters entered the building dressed in protective breathing apparatus to eventually bring it under control by 4.56am.

"The fire has now been extinguished. There are no casualties and firefighters remain at the scene damping down."

