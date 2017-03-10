Man slashed in face outside Yates pub in city centre

Victim was targeted in early hours of Friday on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow.

Police: Officers are following a 'positive line of inquiry' (file pic). © STV

A man was slashed in the face outside a popular pub in Glasgow city centre.

The 28-year-old victim was targeted in Sauchiehall Street in the early hours of Friday.

Police are investigating the serious assault, which occurred at around 3.55am outside the Yates pub.

The man received hospital treatment for a serious facial injury before he was later released.

A police spokesman said: "Around 3.55am on Friday March 10 police were called to a report of a 28-year-old man having been seriously assaulted in Sauchiehall Street.

"He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment. Police are following a positive line of inquiry."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

