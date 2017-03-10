Man suffers head injury in assault near 'Squinty Bridge'
The 23-year-old required hospital treatment after attack in Glasgow on Thursday.
A man suffered a head injury in an assault near the "Squinty Bridge" in Glasgow.
The 23-year-old was targeted on Finnieston Street by the River Clyde on Thursday.
Police attended after the assault near the Clyde Arc at around 10.50pm.
The victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for a head injury.
A spokesman said: "Around 10.50pm on Thursday, March 9, police were called to a report of a 23-year-old man having been serious assaulted in Finnieston Street in Glasgow.
"He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment for a head injury before he was later released.
"Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing."
