Teacher 'fabricated anti-Muslim letter from colleague'

Bensalem Dahhan allegedly wrote the note to support a claim of bullying.

Teacher: Letter allegedly referred to 'moronic Asians'. Google 2016

A teacher has been accused of fabricating an anti-Muslim letter from a colleague to support a claim of bullying.

The letter was allegedly written by Bensalem Dahhan but purported to be from one of his colleagues to another, the General Teaching for Scotland (GTCS).

It was said to refer to "moronic Asians" and the "Shawlands Academy Eid brigade" and suggest not to "trust" Muslim teachers.

Mr Dahhan is accused of anonymously circulating the letter among staff at Shawlands Academy and Hillhead High School in Glasgow in November 2013.

The GTCS alleges he is "unfit to teach" and a hearing is due to take place later this month.

It says Mr Dahhan had brought a complaint of bullying and harassment against his manager, Laura Campbell-Young.

The GTCS claims he circulated the letter anonymously along with a covering note reading: "I have accidentally come across this paperwork in Laura Young's classroom."

The letter was addressed to "Laura" from "Anne-Marie", it states.

One passage of the letter is said to have read: "Don't trust anyone around you, especially Muslim teachers.

"I say it from bitter experience as you know - they talk and can stab you in the back to support their kind."

Another passage allegedly said: "It was one of the moronic Asians in the department who must have been the well-wisher."

A third passage allegedly read: "The Shawlands Academy Eid brigade started congregating in Yahya Shaikh's classroom."

Other passages reportedly made reference to a colleague being an "ugly woman" and another being "fat".

The GTCS claims Mr Dahhan wrote the letter himself and circulated it to support his claim of bullying against Ms Campbell-Young.

His actions are alleged to have broken the GTCS code of conduct and practice.

A hearing will take place in Edinburgh later this month and if the claims are proven Mr Dahhan could be removed from the teaching register.

