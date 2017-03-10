Body of missing man found in River Clyde, say his family

Sean Blakey was last seen on February 23 at his sister's home in Glasgow.

Sean Blakey: Caught on CCTV at subway station.

The family of a man who vanished after heading for a night out in Glasgow say his body has been found in the River Clyde.

Sean Blakey was last seen on February 23 at his sister's home on Harley Street in Cessnock.

The 30-year-old left at around 9.30pm and was spotted on CCTV at Cessnock Subway station eight minutes later.

He did not get on a train, however, and instead headed to a bus stop on Paisley Road West. It is unclear if he boarded a bus.

On Thursday, a man's body was pulled from the Clyde near the Kingston Bridge.

In a post on social media, Mr Blakey's sister said the body was that of her brother.

She said: "As most people know my brother was missing and today a body was found (and) I can confirm that is was my brother - we as a family are devastated and I ask if you could respect our privacy to grieve."

