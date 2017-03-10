Tommy Gemmell: Hundreds pay respects to Celtic legend

The member of the famous Lisbon Lions team died after a long illness last week.

Tommy Gemmell: Funeral cortege left Celtic Park. SNS

Famous faces from the world of football and hundreds of fans are paying their final respects to Celtic legend and member of the Lisbon Lions Tommy Gemmell.

The club announced last week that the former Scotland left-back had passed away at the age of 73 after a long illness.

Gemmell played an instrumental part in Celtic's victory over Inter Milan in the Portuguese capital in 1967 when they became the first British club to win the European Cup.

He scored the equaliser in Lisbon and one of his many overlapping runs helped set up the winner for Stevie Chalmers.

1967: Tommy Gemmell with fellow Lisbon Lions. SNS

The Motherwell-born defender also scored in a second European Cup final when Celtic were defeated by Dutch side Feyenoord in 1970.

Gemmell won 18 Scotland caps and played in the 3-2 victory over world champions England at Wembley in 1967.

His funeral is being held at Daldowie Crematorium in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, on Friday.

Supporters lined the Celtic Way to pay their respects to a club legend as the funeral cortege left from Celtic Park around 11am.

Members of the Lisbon Lions team - including Bertie Auld, Bobby Lennox, Jim Craig and John Clark - attended the service, while Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell and current manager Brendan Rodgers also paid their respects.

Fans: Tribute to Gemmell at recent Celtic v St Mirren match. SNS