Drunk pilot jailed for boarding Glasgow to US flight

Carlos Roberto Licona was arrested after staff smelled alcohol on his breath.

Jailed: Pilot Carlos Roberto Licona admitted the charge.

A pilot who boarded a flight from Scotland to the US while drunk has been jailed.

Carlos Roberto Licona, 45, was due to serve as First Officer on the United Airlines flight from Glasgow Airport to Newark, New Jersey, on August 27 last year.

The co-pilot was taken off the plane after security staff smelled alcohol on his breath when he entered the airport.

Breath and blood tests revealed he had 63mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - seven-times the 9mcg limit.

He admitted his guilt when he appeared in the dock at Paisley Sheriff Court on Friday.

Licona, of Humble in Texas, was jailed by Sheriff David Pender for ten months.

He had told the Police Scotland officers probing his drinking: "I had a few beers with lunch yesterday with the rest of the crew and a few with dinner."

But, he and a colleague sat up downing drinks while the rest of the United Airlines workers went to bed - in breach of the airline's rules on drinking before flying.

Licona, who was suspended from his job with United Airlines over the case, admitted breaking the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003 after his alcohol reading.

United Airlines: Licona was suspended over drink charge (file pic). PA

Procurator Fiscal Depute Scot Dignan said the co-pilot had arrived off a flight the day before and spent the evening in a local Hilton Hotel, before returning to the airport the following morning for the flight back to Newark.

Mr Dignan added: "As [United Airlines] cabin crew and pilots passed through the body scanners the alarms activated.

"While conducting a search [a security officer] spoke to him and could detect the clear smell of alcohol from the pilot's breath.

"All the flight deck and cabin crew where chewing gum - a sign they may have been trying to hide the smell of alcohol."

Licona's criminal behaviour caused the flight to be grounded for over nine hours, before it eventually took off with 141 passengers on board.

Gordon Jackson QC said Licona was a family man with a military background prior to becoming a pilot.

He added the pilot has a "drink problem" and has started a Human Intervention Motivation Study (HIMS) programme for flying professionals with addiction issues after returning to America while on bail.

Sheriff Pender ruled custody was unavoidable. He told Licona: "You were in a very responsible position of trust - there were 144 passengers that were relying on you and the other pilots to keep them safe.

"If called upon to do your duties there must have been a question mark over whether or not you could do them properly, and I think that's certainly an aggravating factor."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.