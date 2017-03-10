Police probed over response to calls after woman's death

The 65-year-old's body was discovered at a house in Glasgow on February 24.

Gilbertfield Place: Woman was found dead in house. Google 2017

A police watchdog will investigate how officers responded to phone calls about a woman who was found dead in a house in Glasgow.

The body of a 65-year-old woman was discovered in a house on Gilbertfield Place near Hogganfield Park on February 24.

The Police Investigation and Review Commissioner (PIRC) has announced an investigation into the police response to the incident.

Police Scotland have said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

The PIRC investigation will focus on calls the police received about the woman on February 24.

A spokesman for the PIRC said: "The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has instructed the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner to undertake an investigation after the body of a 65-year-old woman was discovered at a residential property in Glasgow on February 24, 2017.

"The investigation will focus on the response from Police Scotland to telephone calls received by them about the woman on February 24.

"A report on the commissioner's findings will be submitted to the COPFS in due course."

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Around 10.50pm on Friday, 24 February, officers discovered the body of a 65-year-old woman within a property in Gilbertfield Place, Glasgow.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

​"The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has instructed the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner to carry out an investigation."

