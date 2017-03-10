Man chased down street and stabbed in 'targeted attack'

The 20-year-old was out with his girlfriend when he was assaulted in Govan, Glasgow.

Summertown Road: Man assaulted in Govan after being chased. © Google 2017

A man was chased down the street by two men and stabbed in a "targeted attack" while out with his girlfriend in Glasgow.

The 20-year-old was chased down Copland Road and on to Summertown Road in Govan at about 10pm on Monday.

He was trying to escape along the footpath on Summertown Road when the two men caught up with him and assaulted him, with one of them stabbing him. The suspects then left the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but left following treatment. His partner was unharmed in the attack.

Both suspects are white men aged between 20 and 30, with local accents and slim builds. One is around 6ft and the other is shorter. Both were wearing dark clothing.

Detective constable Kris Elliott from Govan CID said: "This was a deliberate and targeted attack in which a man was chased by his attackers before being subjected to a serious assault.

"The young man was with his partner at the time of the incident, who was unharmed. No one else was involved in the incident.

"Both men were involved in the attack, however, we understand that only one of the men was in possession of a weapon at the time of the incident."

He added: "We have been assessing CCTV images and conducting door-to-door enquiries to establish the identity of the men responsible."

"If anyone witnessed a disturbance on Monday evening around Summertown Road, please contact police with any information you have."

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Govan CID on 101, or alternatively can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in confidence.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.