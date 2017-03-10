Body of woman missing for months discovered by police

Janet McQueen had been missing from her home in Glasgow since October last year.

Discovery: Body found by police identified as Janet McQueen.

The body of a woman who went missing from her home in Glasgow almost six months ago has been formally identified.

Police recovered the body of 58-year-old Janet McQueen at around 12.30pm on Sunday, February 26, from the White Cart Water at Pollok Country Park in the city.

The mother-of-three was last seen by a neighbour leaving her home on Langside Road in Govanhill at about 9pm on October 18 last year, where she left her dog, phone and money.

Officers conducted extensive investigations and searches during Ms McQueen's disappearance, while her family issued an emotional appeal to the public to help find her at a press conference with Police Scotland.

Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances around her death and her relatives have been made aware.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Around 1230pm on Sunday, February 26, a woman's body was recovered by officers from the White Cart Water at Pollok Country Park, Glasgow.

"The deceased has now been formally identified as Janet McQueen. Her relatives are aware.

"There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

