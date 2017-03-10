Thousands of 'illicit cigarettes' hidden inside speakers

HMRC seized more than 50,000 cigarettes and six kilos of tobacco in Glasgow.

'Illicit': Cigarettes found inside stereo speakers in Glasgow. HMRC

Tens of thousands of cigarettes believed to be illicit were hidden in stereo speakers, boxes and behind shop counters in Glasgow.

In raids across the city, HMRC uncovered more than 50,000 cigarettes and 6.15 kilos of hand-rolling tobacco as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of illegal tobacco.

Working with the support of Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council's Trading Standards, 25 HMRC officers visited 25 retail premises, with suspected illegal tobacco products being seized from nine of these premises.

Two tobacco dogs with their handlers helped sniff out cigarettes hidden in various parts of the shops, including stacked inside the back of stereo speakers.

Tobacco Taskforce: HMRC officers on Shettleston Road visiting premises. Steven Gough

The visits, as part of HMRC's Tobacco Taskforce activity, saw the seizure of:

50,117 cigarettes, which if illicit would come to an estimated £21,420 in duty and VAT evaded

6.15 kilos of hand-rolling tobacco, which if illicit would come to an estimated £1438 in duty and VAT evaded

A spokesman for HMRC said: "An operation to disrupt the sale and supply of illegal tobacco in Glasgow uncovered more than 50,000 cigarettes and 6.15 kilos of hand-rolling tobacco, all believed to be illicit.

"The suspect goods were found hidden in a stereo speaker, boxes, and behind shop counters when officers visited various shops in the city."

