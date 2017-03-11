Man arrested in connection with death of Steven Quail

The 42-year-old was found dead at his home in Johnstone, Renfrewshire, last month.

Steven Quail: Found dead at his home.

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Renfrewshire.

The body of Steven Quail was found at his home in Johnstone on Saturday, February 25.

The 42-year-old had reportedly suffered "significant injuries".

On Saturday, officers charged a 33-year-old man in connection with Mr Quail's death.

He is expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on March 13.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 33-year-old man has been arrested and is detained in police custody in connection with the death of Steven Quail.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and we anticipate that he will appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on March 13."

