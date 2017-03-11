Shooting victim gunned down as he put child in car

Ross Craig was shot in the leg during the attack on Shawhill Road on Thursday.

A shooting victim was strapping his child into a car when he was gunned down outside his home, it has emerged.

Ross Craig was shot in the leg during the attack on Shawhill Road, Shawlands, on Thursday morning.

The 34-year-old's assailant shot him once in the leg and made off made off in the direction of Hector Road.

Mr Craig pursued him until the shooter got into the passenger seat of a car which sped away along Kennilworth Avenue.

Police are trying to establish a motive for the shooting, but say their inquiry is "progressing well".

Detective inspector Colin Hailstones said: "We have been encouraged by the response from the local community.

"House-to-house enquiries are currently ongoing and officers are continuing to study a large amount of CCTV footage that has been gathered in the local area.

"Specialist officers have completed a fingertip ground search of the areas the suspect ran through in an effort to gather vital evidence."

"The officers dedicated to this inquiry remain focused on establishing the motive for this shooting and of course tracing the man responsible," he added.

Detectives are understood to be examining Mr Craig's lifestyle to find a reason for the attack.

He was jailed for six-and-a-half years in 2010 for a knife attack on a soldier and his friend in the centre of Glasgow.

Ross Craig assaulted his victims with as they were trying to hail a cab on Pitt Street in October 2006.

The 28-year-old was arrested but then fled to Cyprus after bail was granted.

