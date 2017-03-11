Burst water main cuts supply to 6500 Glasgow homes

Emergency repairs are under way on a burst water main on Castlemilk Drive.

Water: Burst main cuts supply to thousands of homes (file pic). ©Angelo Gonzalez Creative Commons Cropped

A burst main left 6500 homes and businesses without water in Glasgow.

Emergency repairs are under way on the main on the fault, which has affected the Castlemilk and Croftfoot areas of the city, as well as parts of Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire.

The water main on Castlemilk Drive burst at about 7am on Saturday and the majority of affected properties were back on supply by 4.30pm.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: "Engineers are still working on the repair to the burst main but have been able to restore normal water supplies to the vast majority of the estimated 6500 properties affected.

"They have done so after working throughout the day to introduce backfeed supplies to the affected areas and by tankering water into the network.

"Work to restore normal supplies to the remaining properties still affected, which are likely to be on higher parts of the network, is continuing.

"Some properties will have their normal supplies restored earlier than others, depending on their location on the network."

Any customers whose water supply appears discoloured should run their kitchen cold tap until it runs clear, Scottish Water said.