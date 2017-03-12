Body discovered in river in search for missing man

Family of Alan Galbraith, who was reported missing last month, have been informed.

A body has been found in a river in the search for a man missing for more than a month.

Alan Galbraith had last been seen on February 5 after spending an evening with his wife and friends.

The 58-year-old had failed to turn up at work after leaving a friend's house in Kilmarnock, Ayrshire, around 2am on Sunday February 5 near an old abattoir in the town's Dundonald Road.

Police confirmed they they were called to a report of a body being discovered in the River Irvine near Dreghorn Road in Irvine on Saturday afternoon.

The force said in a statement released on social media: "Although formal identification has still to take place, it is believed to be 58 year-old Alan Galbraith who has been missing from Kilmarnock since Sunday February 5, 2017. His family has been informed."

A post mortem examination will take place to establish the exact cause of death, although the police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers will also submit a report to the procurator fiscal in relation to the death.