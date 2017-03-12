Motorcyclist killed in West Dunbartonshire road crash

The crash happened on the A813 Stirling Road at around 8.45am on Sunday.

Crash: Man dies in motorbike collision (file pic). © STV

A motorcyclist has died following a collision in West Dunbartonshire.

The crash happened on the A813 Stirling Road in Dumbarton at around 8.45am on Sunday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene near Lomondgate Services.

Stirling Road has been shut while police officers investigate the cause of the collision.

A spokesman said: "Around 8.45am, police received a report of a serious road crash involving a motorcyclist on the A813 near to Lomondgate Services.

"Emergency services attended, however the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

"An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the crash and officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact them.

"In particular, if anyone has any dash cam footage, please pass it to officers as it could provide vital information about the incident.

"The road is currently closed as crash scene investigators conduct enquiries at the scene. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.