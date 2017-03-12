Eleven arrests after Old Firm match at Celtic Park

Six men aged between 18 and 39 are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Glasgow: Smoke flares at Celtic vs Rangers match. STV/SNS

Police have arrested 11 men following Sunday's Old Firm match in Glasgow.

Six men aged between 18 and 39 are expected to appear at the city's sheriff court on Monday charged with various offences including breach of the peace.

The charges also include offences under the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.

Five others were released from police custody; two with fines, one on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date, and two others while reports are compiled.

Enquiries are under way into the firing of smoke flares at and around Celtic Park.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We had 11 arrests and six were kept in custody for court, aged 18, 19, 21, 24, 26, and 39.

"They were charged with various offences, including alleged breach of the peace and alleged offences under the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act in and around the stadium."

