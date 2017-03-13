Vodafone's £2bn expansion to create 300 Scottish jobs

Around 100 jobs will be created at Vodafone's customer services centre in Glasgow.

Vodafone: Investment to provide jobs boost (file pic). PA

A £2bn expansion by telecoms giant Vodafone is expected to create 300 jobs in Scotland.

Around 100 jobs will be created at its customer services centre in Glasgow, while another 200 will be created by third-party customer service companies.

In total, about 2100 jobs are expected to result from the expansion across the UK.

Vodafone UK chief executive Nick Jeffery said: "These new, skilled roles will make a real difference to our customers and a real difference to the communities that are the focus of our customer services investment.

"Our ambition is to give our customers the best experience possible, providing an outstanding level of service and support as we continue to invest in building the biggest and best network in Britain."

Vodafone said the new jobs will enhance the quality of service for its 18m UK customers.

They are part of a three-year, £2bn programme of investment in its network and services.

