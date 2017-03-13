Man in hospital after being shot in 'targeted attack'

The 42-year-old victim is in a stable condition after the shooting in Stepps on Sunday.

Shooting: Man injured in Stepps attack. Dave Thompson / PA Archive/PA Images

A man was taken to hospital after he was injured in a shooting which police believe to be 'targeted'.

The 42-year-old was shot on Sunday evening in the North Lanarkshire town of Stepps.

Police and ambulance service attended the scene at Honeywell Drive and the vitctim was taken to hospital.

He remains there receiving treatment and his condition was described as "stable".

Police have launched a probe into the incident, and believe it was premeditated.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: "This appears to be a targeted attack and officers are currently carrying out enquires in the local area to gather more information on the circumstances."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.