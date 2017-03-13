Man injured in crash involving two lorries and car

The collision, which happened in Dumfries on Monday morning, led to the A75 being shut.

Lorry crash: Man injured in Dumfries collision (file pic).

A man has suffered several injuries in a crash involving two lorries and a car.

The collision took place on the A75 at Cuckoo Bridge in Dumfries on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.55am and the road was closed.

The man was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary with neck, chest and wrist injuries.

He remains in hospital receiving treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Recovery services are still at the scene and the A75 remains closed at Cargen Bridge to Cuckoo Bridge.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.