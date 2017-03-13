Man injured in crash involving two lorries and car
The collision, which happened in Dumfries on Monday morning, led to the A75 being shut.
A man has suffered several injuries in a crash involving two lorries and a car.
The collision took place on the A75 at Cuckoo Bridge in Dumfries on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 7.55am and the road was closed.
The man was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary with neck, chest and wrist injuries.
He remains in hospital receiving treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Recovery services are still at the scene and the A75 remains closed at Cargen Bridge to Cuckoo Bridge.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.