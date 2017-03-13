Hostel owner missing after getting into boat on loch

Joachim Brolly was last seen at the south end of Loch Awe, Argyll, on Thursday.

Search: Joachim Brolly, who owns the Torran Bay Hostel. Contributed/Jonny Durnan

A major search has been launched for a hostel owner who was last seen getting into a boat on a loch.

Joachim Brolly was spotted getting into his vessel at the south end of Loch Awe around 3pm on Thursday.

Police, firefighters and coastguard have been involved in the search for the missing 59-year-old, which entered its fourth day on Monday.

Mr Brolly owns the Torran Bay Hostel in Ford, near Lochgilphead in Argyll, close to where he was last seen.

Inspector Julie McLeish said: "An extensive search involving police, fire and rescue service and coastguard has been ongoing since Mr Brolly was reported missing on Friday.

"We have received information that he went out on a boat around 3pm on Thursday however there have been no sightings of him since."

The missing man is described as 5ft 6in, of medium build with short grey hair and is clean shaven. He was wearing navy trouser, fleece and jacket when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.

