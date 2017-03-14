Moira Anderson murder: Police search canal 60 years on

The schoolgirl was last seen in 1957 when she was just 11 and her body was never found.

Moira Anderson: Canal search 60 years on.

Police began searching a canal on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the murder of schoolgirl Moira Anderson, who disappeared 60 years ago.

The 11-year-old from Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, was last seen on February 23, 1957, on board a bus driven by convicted paedophile Alexander Gartshore.

In 2015, police said Gartshore would have been indicted for Ms Anderson's murder if he was still alive.

Moira's sister Janet Hart welcomed the fresh search.

She said: "My mother kept up hoping that one day she would be found.

"I'm very hopeful. It's the most hopeful I've ever been in 60 years.

"I'm sad that my parents never got to this point. I still have nightmares about what happened to her."

She added: "What we didn't get was a chance to say is goodbye to Moira. We've been denied that chance.

"If we find Moira's remains then at least we'll be able to have the proper Christian funeral that she so deserves."

The new search of Monkland Canal comes four years after unsuccessful exhumation of Old Monkland Cemetery in Coatbridge in 2013.

Moira's relatives gained a court order to allow them to exhume a grave where they believe the killer may have concealed her body.

Police, working alongside Dundee University forensic anthropologist Dame Professor Sue Black, undertook the work but did not find anything linked to the missing girl.

Gartshore's daughter, Sandra Brown, has believed her father was responsible for the killing for years.

He was questioned by officers in 1992 but denied any involvement and charges were never brought.

