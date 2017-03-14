Girl, 11, seriously injured after being struck by car

An air ambulance was dispatched to the collision in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire.

Air ambulance: Emergency response to collision (file pic). © STV

A primary schoolgirl is being treated for serious injuries after being knocked down by a car.

An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene of the collision in East Ayrshire on Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed they received a report of the 11-year-old girl being struck by a vehicle on Shortlees Crescent in Kilmarnock around 8.30am.

Although the air ambulance attended, the child was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock by road ambulance.

A police spokesman said: "At around 8.30am on Tuesday, the police and emergency services responded to reports of an 11-year-old girl having been struck by a car in Shortlees Crescent in Kilmarnock.

"She has been taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock for suspected serious injuries.

"The driver of the car was uninjured. The road remains closed for ongoing enquiries, while local diversions are in place."

Anyone with information relating to the collision is asked to contact the police on 101.

