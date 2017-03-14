Man 'hit victim on head and caused him to drown in river'
William Cameron is accused of killing Darryl Fitch in Renfrewshire in July 2015.
A murder accused has denied killing a man by hitting him on the head, causing him to drown in a river.
Darryl Fitch was found dead in Locher Water in Bridge of Weir, Renfrewshire, in July 2015.
William Cameron is accused of murdering the 43-year-old by hitting him with a blunt instrument or against a hard surface, causing him to fall and drown.
Cameron, 38, of Hollows Avenue in Paisley, is also accused of stealing a mobile phone at Locher Water and having cannabis resin, diazepam, temazepam and oxazepam in his possession.
He appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday and denied all the charges against him.
Lord Beckett fixed a trial date for September.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.