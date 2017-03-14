Pro-independence march planned for Glasgow in June

Thousands have expressed interest in attending the All Under One Banner event.

March: An All Under One Banner event in July last year. PA

Pro-independence supporters are to march through Glasgow at the beginning of June.

The event has been organised by activist group All Under One Banner, with more than 2800 people confirmed as attending.

A further 60,000 have expressed interest in the event.

Marchers will gather at Kelvingrove Park from 10.30am with the march due to leave at 11am, making its way to Glasgow Green.

The route will take in Kelvingrove Park, Kelvin Way, Sauchiehall Street, Pitt Street, West George Street, Blythswood Square, West George Street, Nelson Mandela Place, West George Street, George Street, High Street, Saltmarket and end in Glasgow Green.

At Glasgow Green a rally will take place, with speakers, performers and stalls. Organisers hope to have a licensed area as well as food stalls.

A statement on the group page said it hopes to end being "treated as a region and not a nation in our own right".

A spokesman from Glasgow City Council confirmed it has received an application for the procession.

