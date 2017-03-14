Teenager missing after 13-mile journey to rugby match

David Ormerod was last seen at around midday on Sunday, headed for Dumfries.

A teenager has gone missing on his way to play rugby.

David Ormerod was last seen at midday on Sunday when he left Closeburn, near Thornhill, Dumfries and Galloway.

The 15-year-old was on his way to Dumfries, 13 miles away, to play rugby.

The teenager is 5ft 10in, slim and speaks with a Newcastle accent. David has links to Dumfries, Newcastle, Thornhill and Cumbernauld.

Police are asking anyone who knows where David is to contact them on 101.

