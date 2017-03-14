Teenager missing after 13-mile journey to rugby match
David Ormerod was last seen at around midday on Sunday, headed for Dumfries.
A teenager has gone missing on his way to play rugby.
David Ormerod was last seen at midday on Sunday when he left Closeburn, near Thornhill, Dumfries and Galloway.
The 15-year-old was on his way to Dumfries, 13 miles away, to play rugby.
The teenager is 5ft 10in, slim and speaks with a Newcastle accent. David has links to Dumfries, Newcastle, Thornhill and Cumbernauld.
Police are asking anyone who knows where David is to contact them on 101.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.