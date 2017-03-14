Woman sexually assaulted in wooded area off high street 

The 57-year-old was attacked in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, over the weekend.

Police: Officers appealing for information (file pic).

A woman was sexually assaulted in East Renfrewshire at the weekend.

The 57-year-old was attacked in a wooded area between Main Street and Cross Arthurlie Street in Barrhead sometime between 10pm on Friday and 10pm on Saturday.

The suspect is described as a tall, well built man with a beard.

Detective inspector Graeme McLachlan said: "This was obviously a very traumatic incident for anyone to endure and as such I urge anyone who can provide information that could assist our investigation to contact police immediately.

"Did you see this man hanging around the area over the weekend or see him following a woman into the wooded area between Main Street and Cross Arthurlie Street?"

Police can be contacted via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

