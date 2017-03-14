Teenager goes missing after heading off to school

Suha Ahmed has not been seen since 9am on Tuesday in Bearsden.

Missing: Suha Ahmed has dissapeared. Police Scotland

A teenage girl has gone missing on her way to school in Bearsden.

Suha Ahmed was last seen at 9am on Tuesday in the town's Rannoch Drive.

The 17-year-old was on her way to school but did not arrive and has not been seen since.

She is 5ft 8ins, slim, with dark hair and eyes. She was wearing black leggings, black trainers, a Jack Wells hoodie, a grey head scarf and was carrying a black rucksack.

Inspector Stevie McGarry said: "We have had no reported sightings of Suha since 0900 hrs this morning when she was on her way to school. I urge anyone who has seen Suha today or knows of her present whereabouts to contact police at Drumchapel via 101.

"I also appeal to Suha herself to contact either police or a family member to let us know she is safe."

