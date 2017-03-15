Oldco Rangers 'big tax case' appeal due at Supreme Court

Liquidators BDO had request granted last year to bring appeal to Supreme Court.

Court battle: Appeal over so-called big tax case to begin. © SNS Group

An appeal by the liquidators of oldco Rangers over the so-called "big tax case" is due to be heard at the UK's highest court.

Judges at the Court of Session in Edinburgh last year granted BDO's request to bring an appeal against an earlier legal ruling to the Supreme Court in London.

It comes after Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) won an appeal in November 2015 over the use of the now-outlawed employee benefit trusts (EBT) at the club during the first decade of the century.

That Court of Session ruling agreed with HMRC's contention that the scheme, which involved payments to former Rangers employees, amounted to "a mere redirection of earnings which did not remove the liability of employees to income tax".

The judges decided any income derived from employees' services is classed as earnings and subject to income tax.

The decision was in relation to Murray Group companies, including the liquidated company now called RFC 2012 plc, and does not affect the current regime at Ibrox.

BDO is bidding to overturn the ruling and five Supreme Court justices are to examine whether the Court of Session erred in law in reversing the original tribunal outcome.

